Honor Roll Student Banned From Graduation For Shirt Showing Her Shoulders [VIDEO]

The Huffington Post reported that a High School student with a 4.4 GPA has been suspended and possibly expelled for a shirt that barely shows her shoulders.

Summer, a senior at Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, North Carolina, was sitting in the cafeteria last week when she was approached by her school principal asking her if she had a jacket to cover up her shirt.

Summer got a jacket from one of her friends but was still asked to completely change her outfit.

Instead of going with the principal to change her outfit, Summer requested that they call her mother before they take any disciplinary action.

Summer’s mother didn’t answer so the principal brought in a security guard to give Summer an ultimatum. that she either changes her clothes or she will be arrested.

Thankfully her mom called back and Summer wasn’t arrested, but she was suspended for 10 days for ‘insubordination,” and is banned from participating in graduation.

Summer told NBC Charlotte that she thinks the principal is still considering expelling her.