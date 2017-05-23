Karreuche Loses In Court Against Chris Brown

Karrueche Tran was absent this Tuesday in court, and subsequently she lost her case against Chris Brown. The actress and model attempted to have the hearing over the phone, but the judge wasn’t having it.

Karrueche is shooting a TV show in New Orleans, but her reps forgot to tell the judge 12 days in advance that she wanted the hearing to be over the phone.

The case is being continued so Karrueche can file the proper paperwork. Chris was also absent in court, where his lawyer claimed was never served with legal documents, despite videos claiming he has.

