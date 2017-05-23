LIVE UPDATES ON THE  ARIANA GRANDE CONCERT EXPLOSION

LaLa Anthony Consults With Famous Divorce Lawyer [DETAILS]

May 23, 2017 2:38 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Carmelo Anthony, Divorce, LaLa, NBA

Earlier this year, multiple news outlets reported that Carmelo Anthony cheated on LaLa and impregnated his mistress. As far as we know these rumors are true considering that Lala no longer wears her wedding ring, and she attended Met Gala alone.

According to several media outlets, Lala is meeting with Laura Wasser, a famous Hollywood Divorce lawyer whose represented Johnny Depp, Kim Kardashian, and Angelina Jolie. Meanwhile Carmelo is convinced he can repair the damage he’s done,  Lala is indecisive. As for now the couple is officially separated.

A source close to Lala says, “She’s trying to figure it out. She doesn’t want anyone saying she’s going through a divorce. She hasn’t signed anything, but they are separated. She’s literally just having conversations . . . just because she met with a lawyer, doesn’t mean she’s getting a divorce.”

