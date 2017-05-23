Manchester Arena Claims Explosion Occurred In Public Area

Manchester arena has been quick to state that the explosion from last nights attack occurred in a public area that wasn’t connected with the venue.

But, TMZ reported that the blast occurred in The City Room, which is a rotunda attached to the concert hall where Ariana had performed minutes before the explosion happened.

The arena uses this space to sell merchandise and also to advertise for upcoming shows.

The venue is claiming that the City of Manchester owns The City Room and it is not part of the arena.

The problem with this is that, the Manchester Arena recently tweeted about the room calling it “our city room” claiming it as theirs.

If the venue does have control over the room, families are sure to be upset about the lack of security that was present last night, and can possibly lead to lawsuits.

According to TMZ a number of concert goers have said there were ‘virtually no security measures in place’ as people entered the arena.

No scanning, or purse and bag checks.