LIVE UPDATES ON THE  ARIANA GRANDE CONCERT EXPLOSION

Meek Mill Being Sued Over Concert Fatal Shooting

May 23, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Meek Mill, Shooting, theater

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Rapper Meek Mill and a Connecticut theater are being sued over a fatal shooting outside the venue following a concert in December.

The shooting outside the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford killed 31-year-old Travis Ward and 20-year-old Jaquan Graves, both of New Haven. Two others were injured, including 25-year-old Nathan Mitchell, of Hartford.

Lawyers for Ward’s family and Mitchell filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Waterbury Superior Court accusing the Philadelphia-born rapper and theater of negligence and misconduct for alleged inadequate security measures. The lawsuit says Meek Mill’s lyrics incite violence and there have been shootings at two of his other concerts.

Representatives for the theater and the rapper, whose real name is Robert Williams, did not immediately return messages Tuesday.

The amount of damages sought in the lawsuit wasn’t disclosed.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live