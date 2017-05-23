Migos Refused To Perform With Drag Queens on SNL

LIVE UPDATES ON THE  ARIANA GRANDE CONCERT EXPLOSION

May 23, 2017 1:50 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Katy Perry, Migos, SNL

Migos has been pretty popular after releasing their album ‘Culture’ with singles like Bad and Boujee, T-Shirt, and Slippery. The group recently collaborated with Katy Perry on her single, ‘Bon Appetit’. A production company that got the drag queens to perform with Katy Perry only allowed them to perform ‘Swish Swish’ with Katy Perry. In addition to not being able to perform with Migos, the drag queens weren’t invited to the afterparty because the rappers didn’t feel comfortable.

One of the drag queens said, “On the day of the filming, when I got there, I was told to leave. I wasn’t on the set at the time, but we were asking what happened. They said it was because Migos doesn’t feel comfortable with having drag queens there.”

 

In the past Migos made homophobic comments towards iLoveMakeonnen. The group did issue an apology, but recently Offset said he wouldn’t perform at a nightclub. Quavo claims to not be homophobic because of his single with Frank Ocean.

