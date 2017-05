Nicki Minaj was recently on The Ellen Show where Ellen asked her about the rumors that she’s dating Nas.

Nicki was pretty vague about their relationship but she did confirm that they’ve had sleepovers, but she says,

“But no, let me clarify….we didn’t do the…” Implying they haven’t had sex.

Ellen filled in the blank by saying “Nasty?”

The interview between the two is hilarious, checkout the video below!