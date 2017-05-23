Tom Cruise Confirms Sequel To ‘Top Gun’

Tom Cruise has CONFIRMED a sequel to the 1986 classic movie ‘Top Gun’.

Tom was interviewing in Australia on a TV show called Sunrise when he broke the news to the morning anchors.

The original ‘Top Gun’ movie has grossed over $12 billion worldwide!

Tom was asked by Samantha Armytage if the rumors about the sequel were real and Tom replied ‘It’s true’.

Samantha said that she went to boarding school and that she watched the volleyball scene everyday lol

Tom said he’ll begin filming the sequel next year.

