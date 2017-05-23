Tom Cruise Confirms Sequel To ‘Top Gun’

May 23, 2017 5:14 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Tom Cruise, Top Gun

Tom Cruise has CONFIRMED a sequel to the 1986 classic movie ‘Top Gun’.

Tom was interviewing in Australia on a TV show called Sunrise when he broke the news to the morning anchors.

The original ‘Top Gun’ movie has grossed over $12 billion worldwide!

Tom was asked by Samantha Armytage if the rumors about the sequel were real and Tom replied ‘It’s true’.

Samantha said that she went to boarding school and that she watched the volleyball scene everyday lol

Tom said he’ll begin filming the sequel next year.

Read more about this news here. 

More from Short-E
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live