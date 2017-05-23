Waitress Fired After Spending Night With Orlando Bloom.

May 23, 2017 6:23 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Orlando Bloom

A hookup with Orlando Bloom reportedly cost a London waitress her job.

Viviana Ross served the actor drinks at the Chiltern Firehouse hotel and eatery, and then followed him up to his room when her shift ended.

The next morning her manager found the aspiring actress in Orlando’s bed after he had left. Within an hour, she received a text telling her she was fired for “fraternizing with clients.” A pal says Viviana did not regret the “night of incredible sex.”

Here is a picture of the waitress.

Passionate from miles away. 💫

A post shared by Viviana Ross (@iamvivianaross) on

Read more here.

