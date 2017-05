TMZ cameras caught up with Charlie Sheen and he says that he’s working on “Major League 3”.

Sheen claims he has the original cast ready to go, a ‘dynamite script‘, and a director … only thing he needs is MONEY.

Charlie says he just needs somebody to finance the movie but he’s sure that it would be a hit at the box office.

Watch the video of Charlie Sheen talking about the movie with TMZ here.