Liam Payne Promises To Get Buck Naked If ‘Strip That Down’ Hits #1 [PICS]

Liam Payne is enjoying solo success from One Direction right now with his song “Strip That Down” and he’s promised that if it hits #1, he’ll pose naked for his fans!

Artwork reveal ✅ let me know what you think? #STRIPTHATDOWN ⬇️ A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on May 16, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

A video on Twitter shows Liam making the promise in an interview.

He said:

“If we get number one, I’m gonna get naked. Not even an Olly Murs thing, I’m just gonna get naked.”

And the song doesn’t even have to reach #1 in the US, it just has to top the charts in the UK for him to get naked!

And as for the Olly Murs reference, Olly promised to do the same thing if his song topped the charts but some fans were disappointed when he covered up some of his body for the “nude pic”:

So Liam has promised his fans will see IT ALL if his song hits #1.