The Weeknd is one of the biggest stars in the world right now, and his new mansion clearly shows that!

According to XXL Magazine, the singer dropped $18 million dollars on his new crib.

Resting on 3 acres of land and taking up 13,000 square feet, this mansion includes 11 bathrooms, 9 bedrooms, a wine cellar, a gym, a home theater, a music lounge, and a guest house!

TMZ got photos of the place, and it looks incredible! You can see them for yourself right here.