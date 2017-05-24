The Worst Celebrity Guest Conan O’Brien Has Ever Had Is…… [VIDEO]

After years of celebrity interviews, Conan O’Brien revealed which guest was the worst he ever had in the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live…..

According to TooFab, while playing the game “Plead The Fifth” on the Andy Cohen-hosted show, Conan said his worst guest ever was………… Al Roker!

Conan explained:

“I don’t wanna plead the fifth on anything. Al Roker. The guy…it’s too fake. He’s too happy all the time. And I kept trying to crack him. I said, ‘Al, you can talk to me.’ And he wouldn’t do it! And he goes home at night and cries. It’s Roker, I tell ya. It’s Roker.”

As of now, it doesn’t appear that Roker has commented…

Also, you can go here if you want to see the Al Roker interview with Conan!

