It’s been four years but the wait is almost over — 2 Chainz just announced a June 16th release for his upcoming album.

The Atlanta rapper’s third solo LP, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, was originally due on April 7th. As you may remember, the project was delayed shortly before that. But this week, a fan on Twitter asked 2 Chainz for an update, and he tweeted, “It’s done! Turned in to @DefJamRecords last week.”

Check out the teaser trailer on 2 Chainz’s Instagram.