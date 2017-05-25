Cash Me Outside Girl Signs A Tour Deal With Live Nation.

My mouth just dropped on the floor. What can she be possibly bringing to the stage that would make me want to come out the pocket to see?

Even her tour rider is crazy. In case you don’t know what a “Tour Rider” is. This is what the venue provides the artist in their dressing room at the venues expense. For example, we had to provide Ludacris for The 1025 Music Festival some of his favorite snacks, drinks and a Secret deodorant. Yeah, guess he has sensitive skin.

These are Danielle Bregoli’s a.k.a. Cash Me Outside girls demand:

-She’s requires a 4-star hotels or better. Money-wise … she requires $750 per diem, plus $3k to cover personal security costs.

– 50″ inch TV with Netflix and DVD player.

– 3 fidget spinners

– 5 Gildan or Fruit of the Loom brand white tank tops, “ABSOLUTELY NO HANES BRAND”

– 4 large Domino’s pizzas

– 1 fruit platter, but NO pineapple

Danielle’s getting up to $50k if she sells out her 2 tests shows — July 8 in Fort Lauderdale and July 9 in Houston. If all goes well, Live Nation will consider a nationwide tour.

Read the full story here.