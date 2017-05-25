New Guardians Of The Galaxy Ride At Disneyland Preview [Video]

The new Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Disneyland opens up this Memorial Day Weekend.

Mission: Breakout is where Tower of Terror used to be inside Disneyland’s California Adventure.

Get a preview of the ride in this video below:

From YouTube:

“Go inside the new Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure, entering into The Collector’s Fortress, getting help from Rocket Raccoon via an amazing Audio-Animatronics figure, and ultimately hopping aboard a thrilling ride.

Visit http://www.InsideTheMagic.net for more from Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!“