New Guardians Of The Galaxy Ride At Disneyland Preview [Video]

May 25, 2017 5:11 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Disneyland, Guardians Of The Galaxy

The new Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Disneyland opens up this Memorial Day Weekend.

Mission: Breakout is where Tower of Terror used to be inside Disneyland’s California Adventure.

Get a preview of the ride in this video below:

From YouTube:

Go inside the new Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure, entering into The Collector’s Fortress, getting help from Rocket Raccoon via an amazing Audio-Animatronics figure, and ultimately hopping aboard a thrilling ride.

