See Student’s Reaction When He Found Out He Was Going To Be Able To Graduate! [Video]

Kimberly Wimbish, a Georgia teacher, went above and beyond to help 19-year-old Jamias Howard graduate.

Personal issues prevented Jamias from attending classes in his final semester of high school and it looked like he wouldn’t graduate. Kimberly, a special education teacher, met up with Jamias after school at a library, a park and even a Burger King for private tutoring. She taught him the entire curriculum and graded his work.

When Kimberly found out that Jamias would have enough credits to graduate, she exploded with excitement and couldn’t wait to tell him.

Kimberly drove to Jamias’ house and presented him with his graduation cap and gown. She told him he was graduating this Saturday and needs to be at rehearsal. His reaction was priceless.

(ABC News)