Starbucks’ Next Big Colorful Drink.

May 25, 2017 5:55 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Starbucks

The Unicorn Frappuccino was a huge hit for Starbucks.  So it only makes sense that they’d figure out another drink to start selling that’s super colorful and perfect for Instagram . . . taste not important.

And according to pretty much every rumor on the Internet, this is it.  It’s called the “Ombre Pink Drink” and it’s a mix of coconut milk, limeade, and passionfruit iced tea.  And the different flavors separate so the top is pink and the bottom is creamy.

pink2 dkp1 Starbucks Next Big Colorful Drink.

Starbucks is apparently going to offer it starting next week.

