The Best Thing You Can Do on a First Date.

May 25, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
Here’s some advice that’s going to make your love life WAY better . . . and it’s so much easier than the old standards like “maybe take a pottery class, I’m sure you’ll meet other single people there.”

A new survey figured out what first date activity is the most likely to lead to a relationship.  And the answer is . . . going out for BLOODY MARYS and FRIED CHICKEN. That is of course if you want a relationship. Think about it first. It is about to be Summer, do you really want to be weighed down in a relationship?  I say put this survey in your back pocket once the weather starts to turn cold again. Until then, why not have a wild Summer ’17!

This does sound like a much more entertaining first date than the survey’s results for the second- and third-most effective options:  Having coffee or eating vegan food. BORING!

The survey also found the WORST thing to drink on a first date is tequila shots . . . and the worst food to eat is pancakes.  Wait is the pancakes getting eaten before or after the walk of shame?

