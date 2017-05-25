The Internet Hated ABC’s Reboot Of ‘Dirty Dancing’! See The Reactions!

May 25, 2017 11:48 AM By Bre
Filed Under: ABC, dirty dancing, fail, Remake

ABC’s attempt at remaking the 80’s classic ‘Dirty Dancing’ was a fail! I gave it chance myself and I just couldn’t do it. Nothing against the actors but the production as a whole wasn’t well put together. Many viewers felt the same. See their hilarious reactions.

 

