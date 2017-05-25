The Internet Hated ABC’s Reboot Of ‘Dirty Dancing’! See The Reactions!

ABC’s attempt at remaking the 80’s classic ‘Dirty Dancing’ was a fail! I gave it chance myself and I just couldn’t do it. Nothing against the actors but the production as a whole wasn’t well put together. Many viewers felt the same. See their hilarious reactions.
Dirty Dancing Havana Nights: We completely ruined Dirty Dancing
ABC: Hold my beer.
#DirtyDancing—
Lucy on the Ground (@lucyo21) May 25, 2017
Watching the dirty dancing remake like #DirtyDancing https://t.co/uXI4UtHz2N—
Vincent Mercurio (@VinMercurio) May 25, 2017
Nope nope nope nope. Nobody puts Baby in a remake. #DirtyDancing https://t.co/d6MfIqYAe9—
JaymeTyZane™ (@JaymeTyZane) May 25, 2017
Any one else not having the time of their life? #DirtyDancing—
Molly Dietz (@mmdietz) May 25, 2017
The face of people after watching this remake #DirtyDancing https://t.co/KbzBpBWjCe—
(@SAMO_Basquiat) May 25, 2017
Al Roker did a better job #DirtyDancing https://t.co/KU4SpvsZcZ—
MiSomnia (@FreyaWalnuts) May 25, 2017
#dirtydancing... What? No hula song? For shame! https://t.co/QoDoP9SKKo—
Irina Brusilovsky (@RomanceRina) May 25, 2017
This is from:
A: A Viagra Ad
B: The murder scene from an old Columbo
C: The Will and Grace reboot
D: #DirtyDancing https://t.co/lUyfHXVo7u—
(@Crutnacker) May 25, 2017
The producer of the remake is probably saying this right now😂😂 #dirtydancing https://t.co/ttItSIMDWu—
Kaylie Gimblet (@Kaylierosey) May 25, 2017
For all the young girls watching #DirtyDancing for the 1st time tonight. Please go rent or stream the original. Tr… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
KristinDeLuciaMorgan (@kmorgan76) May 25, 2017
Please put baby in the corner. Turn off the lights. Close the door. And never look back. #DirtyDancing—
Reese (@NY2Pgh) May 25, 2017
If ABC was smart, they'd run the original #DirtyDancing the next three nights in primetime without commercials, as penance for their crimes.—
Justin Schillo (@mordock57) May 25, 2017