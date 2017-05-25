The Internet Hated ABC’s Reboot Of ‘Dirty Dancing’! See The Reactions!

ABC’s attempt at remaking the 80’s classic ‘Dirty Dancing’ was a fail! I gave it chance myself and I just couldn’t do it. Nothing against the actors but the production as a whole wasn’t well put together. Many viewers felt the same. See their hilarious reactions.

Dirty Dancing Havana Nights: We completely ruined Dirty Dancing ABC: Hold my beer. #DirtyDancing —

Lucy on the Ground (@lucyo21) May 25, 2017

Watching the dirty dancing remake like #DirtyDancing https://t.co/uXI4UtHz2N —

Vincent Mercurio (@VinMercurio) May 25, 2017

Nope nope nope nope. Nobody puts Baby in a remake. #DirtyDancing https://t.co/d6MfIqYAe9 —

JaymeTyZane™ (@JaymeTyZane) May 25, 2017

Any one else not having the time of their life? #DirtyDancing —

Molly Dietz (@mmdietz) May 25, 2017

The face of people after watching this remake #DirtyDancing https://t.co/KbzBpBWjCe —

(@SAMO_Basquiat) May 25, 2017

This is from: A: A Viagra Ad B: The murder scene from an old Columbo C: The Will and Grace reboot D: #DirtyDancing https://t.co/lUyfHXVo7u —

(@Crutnacker) May 25, 2017

The producer of the remake is probably saying this right now😂😂 #dirtydancing https://t.co/ttItSIMDWu —

Kaylie Gimblet (@Kaylierosey) May 25, 2017

For all the young girls watching #DirtyDancing for the 1st time tonight. Please go rent or stream the original. Tr… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

KristinDeLuciaMorgan (@kmorgan76) May 25, 2017

Please put baby in the corner. Turn off the lights. Close the door. And never look back. #DirtyDancing —

Reese (@NY2Pgh) May 25, 2017