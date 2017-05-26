6 Places Offering Free Free Food to Military Over Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend kicks off today! Don’t forget to take advantage of military and veteran discounts this entire weekend. Check out our list of places you can get a FREE meal this weekend!

The Hickory Tavern: Show military ID and you’ll get a choice of the signature burgers for free at this pub chain, which has 27 locations in the Southeast. Hooters: Guests with military ID can enjoy a free entrée on Memorial Day at participating Hooters locations. The options include a 10-piece of traditional or boneless wings, buffalo chicken salad, or the Hooters burger. McCormick & Schmick’s: Veterans and active-duty members of the military get complimentary lunch or dinner on Memorial Day. Show military ID and pick a free entrée, including choices such as salmon rigatoni, blackened chicken fettuccine, and tender beef medallions. Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: Buy one meal at the regular price and your table will get a $9.99 entrée for free with military ID, on Memorial Day. Twin Peaks: Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal at the adult-oriented chain on Memorial Day. The meal choices vary from location to location. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill with an active duty member of the military or veteran, their meal is free.

Much respect to the brave men and women who fight for us in the military!