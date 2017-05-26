Chance The Rapper For President 2020 ?

May 26, 2017 12:16 PM By Nina
Filed Under: President, Ebony Magazine, chance the rapper

Chance The Rapper is becoming one of the most prominent voices in the hip hop community. Not only has he refused several contracts from different labels, but he is the only artist to win several Grammy Awards from a mixtape. His last mixtape, ‘Coloring Book’ has been very successful to say the very least.

The Chicago native recently covered Ebony Magazines #Blackmusicissue. Chance, is pictured dressed in a full suit, with words Chance For President. Could this be an announcement or is it just a joke?

Here for it all 👀😍 #ChanceTheRapper #EbonyMagazine

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

 

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live