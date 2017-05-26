Chance The Rapper For President 2020 ?

Chance The Rapper is becoming one of the most prominent voices in the hip hop community. Not only has he refused several contracts from different labels, but he is the only artist to win several Grammy Awards from a mixtape. His last mixtape, ‘Coloring Book’ has been very successful to say the very least.

The Chicago native recently covered Ebony Magazines #Blackmusicissue. Chance, is pictured dressed in a full suit, with words Chance For President. Could this be an announcement or is it just a joke?