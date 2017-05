The future we see in Sci-Fi films is starting to eerily unfold before our eyes.

Dubai Police just unveiled this real robo-cop. Luckily it cannot carry a gun and is more of a meter made type officer. You can walk up to it to pay fines, it can fine you, and it has facial recognition if it happens to see a wanted criminal . At that point it phones in to the real guys. Plus, it has no legs and rolls on wheels.

Find the full article here.