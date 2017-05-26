Gucci Mane Releases New Mixtape

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of his prison release, Gucci Mane released his mixtape Droptopwop, produced by frequent collaborator Metro Boomin. Since his prison release, he was able to release 3 successful albums, and feature on a host of songs.

In addition to creating new music, he proposed and now married his longtime girlfriend Keyshia earlier this month. After performing at music festivals like Coachella, he plans to release his own autobiography this September.

You can stream the new mixtape below with Spotify