Gucci Mane Releases New Mixtape

May 26, 2017 1:40 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Gucci Mane

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of his prison release, Gucci Mane released his mixtape Droptopwop, produced by frequent collaborator Metro Boomin. Since his prison release, he was able to release 3 successful albums, and feature on a host of songs.

In addition to creating new music, he proposed and now married his longtime girlfriend Keyshia earlier this month. After performing at music festivals like Coachella, he plans to release his own autobiography this September.

You can stream the new mixtape below with Spotify

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live