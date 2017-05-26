Watch Lil Yachty Start a Food Fight

By Abby Hassler

Lil Yachty’s debut studio album Teenage Emotions dropped today (May 26). To celebrate, the 19-year-old rapper started a food fight at the Loews Hollywood Hotel last night for his dedicated fans.

Related: Lil Yachty Delivers ‘Bring It Back’ on Kimmel

The craziness began when Yachty jumped up on a banquet table and yelled it was time for a “Mother f—— food fight!”

There’s no news on whether or not the rapper got in trouble for trashing the hotel’s ballroom, but a fan video captured afterward looks like Yachty might have to pay out a bit to clean the place up.

Check out the video here.