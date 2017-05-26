Pink Pineapples Are Now on Sale.

May 26, 2017 6:08 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: pink pineapple

Beautiful mutant pineapples are here to make your summer weird.

🍍💕 #PinkPineapples are real! The unicorn of the vegetation world.

A post shared by IVY KIRZHNER™ (@ivykirzhner) on

Back in December, the FDA approved the sale of PINK PINEAPPLES.  They’re genetically modified with a safe chemical called lycopene to turn the skin and insides pink.  Lycopene is already used to make watermelons pinker and tomatoes redder.

And now, the pink pineapples have started showing up in stores . . . and pictures of them have gone STRAIGHT to social media.  If you buy one to actually eat, apparently they’re even SWEETER than regular pineapple, which was pretty damn sweet already.

