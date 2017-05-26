You Can Land A Role On The New Season Of ’13 Reasons Why’

Ever wanted to appear on a hit TV show? Now might be your chance…..

According to the Richmond Standard, the popular Netflix show “13 Reasons Why” is holding an open casting call for it’s upcoming second season.

On June 4, aspiring actors can head to the USA World Classics Museum in Vallejo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to audition for a a role on the show!

They are looking for people of all ages and ethnicities, so everyone is encouraged to attend!

You can find more information on what to bring and how to prepare ahead of time right here.