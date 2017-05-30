Carmelo Anthony And La La Are In No Rush To Divorce

May 30, 2017 3:02 PM
Filed Under: Alani Vazquez, Carmelo Anthony, Divorce, Kiyan, La La

Despite reports of NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony’s wife Alani “La La” Vazquez moving out of their apartment at the end of the 2016-17 season the two remain on good terms.

Sources told TMZ Tuesday morning that the two are definitely not getting back together but will be working alongside to support their 10-year-old son Kiyan, meaning no divorce talk is in the mix.

Although the Anthony’s New York Knicks didn’t make the postseason this year it looks like all is right in the world as a stable ground is set to help him continue raising his son.

