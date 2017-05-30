Chris Brown Treats Daughter To Birthday Pool Party And Magic Kingdom [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown treats his daughter like royalty. Which is funny because that’s indeed her name, Royalty.
To celebrate her third birthday, Brown threw a pool party for her daughter and even a trip to Bugs Bunny World at Magic Kingdom. He tweeted photos of the celebration over the weekend.
It’s hard to picture a positive side to Brown after multiple run-ins with law enforcement. His recent endeavor came on August 2016, where he barricaded himself inside his house in a police standoff after a 911 call from a woman that stated he threatened her with a gun.
Whichever angle you see the hip-hop star from there’s one thing for certain: his daughter is the cutest!