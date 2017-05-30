Harry Styles Calls 14-Year-Old Manchester Bombing Victim in Hospital

By Jon Wiederhorn

Harry Styles picked up the phone to call the 14-year-old survivor of the Manchester Bombing to offer her his love and send her wishes for a speedy recovery.

Freya Lewis, 14, was severely injured in the blast at the Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 and injured more than 50. She has been treated for multiple fractures, lacerations from flying shrapnel and burns from the attack, reports the Manchester Evening News.

Lewis was at the concert with her best friend Neil Jones, 14, who died in the blast.

Lewis was rushed to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where she underwent hours of surgery and has since undergone several additional operations. More procedures are scheduled for in the coming weeks.

Lewis’ school shared the news on social media that Styles called the teen and told her he loved her.

“The phone rang, and it was Harry Styles,” read the post. “Freya woke up, Harry said he loved her, she said she loved him, then Dad said he loved him! The PICU unit at Manchester Children’s Hospital has just been given a lift like you can not imagine! Harry, we salute you. sir.”

Lewis’ sister, Georgia, also shared the news on Facebook:

Yesterday (May 29), Lewis’ school posted an update on her condition: