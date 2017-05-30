(NC-17) Fidget Spinner Porn.

May 30, 2017 7:15 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: fidget spinner, fidget spinner porn

I’m not sure who looks at a fidget spinner and thinks, “Man, it’d be super hot to play with one of these during sex” . . . but clearly it’s A LOT of you perverts.

According to Pornhub, FIDGET SPINNER PORN is the hottest thing on their site right now.  The number of searches is up 282% in the past two weeks . . . to the point where now 2.5 million people are hunting for fidget spinner porn every day.

Women are 19% more likely to search for it than men, and people between 18 and 24 years old are by far the most likely to watch it.  And yes, there ARE porn clips of people using fidget spinners in . . . um . . . creative ways during sex.

Read more on this by clicking here.

