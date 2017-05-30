Netflix Is Hosting An Open Casting Call In Vallejo For ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2!

This is HUGE! Vallejo is not far from us at all! Get you head shots ready and head down to the bay on June 4th!

Via NBCBayArea

Netflix’s controversial hit show “13 Reasons Why” is gearing up for its much-anticipated second season, and Bay Area natives are invited to take part in its production.

An open casting call for extras will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 4 at USA World Classics Museum in Vallejo.

As eagle-eyed fans might have noticed, a good portion of the show’s first season was filmed in the Bay Area. Netflix is headquartered in Los Gatos in the South Bay.

The call is open to all ages, but producers are specifically looking for people who appear high school-aged, including football players, cheerleaders, student athletes and boxers. Older participants have the opportunity to appear as teachers, parents or coffee shop patrons.

Those attending the casting call should bring a non-returnable photo or headshot and resume with them. Two photos will also be taken at the call. Be sure to leave your ball gowns and fancy tuxedos at home because the casting call recommends “casual dress.”

All ethnicities have been invited to attend, and no SAG card is necessary. Hopefuls under the age of 18 must have a California Entertainment Work Permit.