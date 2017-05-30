Teen Mom’s Maci Admits Fear That Ex Ryan Could Die From Overdose

May 30, 2017 9:53 AM By Nina
Filed Under: Maci Brookout, OG, Overdose, Ryan Edwards, Substance Abuse, Teen Mom

In a recent episode of Teen Mom: OG, aired on Monday, Maci Brookout confessed that her biggest fear right now is believing that her ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards could potentially die if he doesn’t control his substance abuse.

The mother of three addressed this issue while on a birthday trip to Puero Rico to celebrate co-star Catelynn Lowell’s 25th alongside other co-star Amber Portwood.

“Honestly, the hardest thing is for me to see Ryan not love himself because he is a person worth loving. He deserves to love himself,” Brookout said.

Edwards has been around since the beginning of the series in 2009. Their first son, Bentley Cadence, was the main seller for their appearance in the original series 16 and Pregnant.

After the show spun off into Teen Mom, Maci eventually broke up with Edwards and married Taylor McKinney, whom is the father of two of her three children.

Edwards has yet to speak out about the substance abuse issue. People has more on the story.

