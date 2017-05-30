The 10 Biggest Red Flags That Will Get You Dumped.

May 30, 2017
I remember when I could actually stop dating someone because of a minor red flag.  Once you get older, you learn to overlook EVERYTHING.  “Oh, you don’t ever shower?  That’s so environmentally conscious!”

A new survey asked people which of these red flags would make them stop dating someone.  Here are the results . . .

1.  They’re very jealous and don’t like it when you hang out with your friends instead of them . . . 84% say they’d dump someone over that red flag.

2.  They’re really flaky and constantly cancel plans at the last minute, 82%.

3.  They keep bringing up their ex on a first date, 78%.

4.  They’re rude to your server on your first dinner date, 77%.

5.  They flirt with other people in front of you, 70%.

6.  Their friends are awful, 68%.

7.  They admit they cheated on their last significant other, 61%.

8.  After you have sex for the first time, it’s awful and you realize you’re not sexually compatible, 60%.

9.  Bad personal hygiene, 52%.

10.  You have opposite political views, 48%.

