Tiger Woods Arrested for DUI . . .Blaming It on Prescription Meds. [Mug Shot]

May 30, 2017 5:55 AM By Tony Tecate
TIGER WOODS was arrested for DUI yesterday morning at 3:00 A.M. Eastern in Jupiter, Florida.  TMZ claims a cop smelled alcohol on his breath, but Tiger was acting “arrogant,” and refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Tiger released a statement last night where he blamed the whole thing on prescription meds.  He said, quote, “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions.

“Alcohol was NOT involved.  What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.  I didn’t realize the mix of medications affected me so strongly.

“I’d like to apologize with all my heart . . . I expect more from myself, too.  I’ll do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”

 

 

By the way, Tiger’s girlfriend Kristin Smith supposedly found out about the arrest while she was shopping at a Neiman Marcus store in Dallas.  Someone called her and, according to several eyewitnesses, “she went crazy.”

A witness said she started CRYING, and kept saying, quote, “I knew it, I knew it.” Then she bought $5,000 worth of merchandise and left.

For what it’s worth, Tiger just had another back surgery last month, so it’s POSSIBLE that he just got over-medicated.

