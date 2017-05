Last year, Queen B surprisingly kicked off the BET Awards with Kendrick Lamar when they performed their single “Freedom” in water with hundreds of background dancers.

For the 2017 BET Awards hosted by Leslie Jones, you can count on seeing Bruno Mars, Migos, Future, Tamar Braxton, and Trey Songz. We’re sure that as it gets closer to the date, the network will announce more of its performers.

The biggest question is who will open the show?