Darren Criss took a break from shooting Versace: American Crime Story to share a selfie in his birthday suit. Check out the pics…

You can see Darren holding a strategically placed Speedo in his hands with the caption:

“‪So what’s more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE???‬ #ACSVersace”

‪So what's more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE???‬ #ACSVersace A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on May 30, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

LOL! So there you go! An eyeful of Darren Criss!