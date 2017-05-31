Get A Free Doughnut At Krispy Kreme On June 2nd!

National Doughnut Day is upon us once again and Krispy Kreme is giving away a FREE doughnut of choice! This Friday, June 2nd, is National Doughnut Day! No purchase or coupon necessary. You just have to show up June 2nd to a participating location and choose either the brand’s Original Glazed doughnut or one of the specialty flavors like Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut or Strawberry Iced Doughnut, as well as dozens of others. More details HERE!