Janet Jackson might be heading back to TV!

London’s Sun reports that the newly single singer is talking to Netflix about what’s described as “a fly-on-the-wall documentary show.” The tabloid says it will touch on becoming a mom at age 50, the fallout of her split from Wissam Al Mana and resuming her touring career.

Earlier this month, Janet confirmed that she’s re-branded her shows as the State of the World tour, with the first performance set for September 7th in Lafayette, Louisiana.