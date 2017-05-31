LeBron James Responds To Vandalism Of His LA Home [WATCH]

Earlier today, LeBron was the victim of a hate crime in Los Angeles, where his home was vandalized with the N-Word on the gates leading up to his home.

In an interview that happened today he says, “It just goes to show that racism will always be part of the world, a part of America, and hate in America, especially for African Americans, is living every day,”

He continues, “Even though it’s concealed most of the time, people will hide their faces and will say things about you, but when they see you they’ll smile in your face. It’s alive every day. And I think back to Emmett Till’s mom, actually, it’s actually one of the first things I thought about. And she had an open casket because she wanted to show the world what her son went through as far as a hate crime and being black in America.”

According to the police report, LAPD units are looking for security footage from neighbors who could show the suspect of this hate crime.

Check out his entire interview below: