ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A mentally ill former Marine pointed a fake gun at police in the Orlando International Airport and shouted “Kill Me” after he said that he wants to speak to the president.

The suspect, Michael Pettigrew was arrested after a three hour standoff that surprisingly ended peacefully with no gun shots being fired. Michael will face charges for aggravated assault on a firefighter. After this episode, he was taken to complete a mental health observation.

The episode began on Tuesday when Pettigrew walked up to a cashier and revealed the fake gun. He then told her to call 911 because he wanted the police to come, and he wanted to speak to the president. Passengers at the airport became scared and began to run in different directions, causing a traffic jam.

The officers on the scene talked to Michael for more than 30 minutes before negotiators and the SWAT team arrived. According to the Orlando Police Chief, “Our negotiators did a phenomenal job of talking with the subject for about two hours and finally got him to peacefully surrender.”

