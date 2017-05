I know what you’re thinking: this can’t be real? What is TV turning into? To answer those questions, yes there is a new Reality TV Series Titled, “The Real Sidechicks of Charlotte”. The show will follow women who are fully aware that they are the sidechick of famous, and married men.

Check out the cast:

Lynette

Say hello to Lynette #rsoc #hateitorloveit #🎁 A post shared by The Real Sidechicks Of Clt (@therealsidechicksofcharlotte) on May 31, 2017 at 4:55am PDT

Julissa

Jullisa killed her shoot!!! #rsoc #hateitorloveit #sidechick #🎁 A post shared by The Real Sidechicks Of Clt (@therealsidechicksofcharlotte) on May 30, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

Brittany

Brittany killed her shoot!!! #🎁 #rsoc #hateitorloveit A post shared by The Real Sidechicks Of Clt (@therealsidechicksofcharlotte) on May 30, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

The show even has their theme song titled, “Sidechick” on Itunes and Google Play.