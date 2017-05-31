New Survey Claims These Traits Can Make You Boring To Date.

Ladies, if your trying to catch you a new man. Check out this survey that says these traits make a woman “boring”.
- A really hot woman who thinks she doesn’t need to have an engaging personality because of her looks.
- Someone who only talks at others, and never asks any questions.
- A girl who hides her intelligence or has no independent intellectual curiosity.
- A social media addict who cares more about portraying her life online rather than actually living it.
- A woman who has no independent interests or hobbies.
- Women who only talk gossip.
You can check out the full survey here.