New Survey Claims These Traits Can Make You Boring To Date.

Ladies, if your trying to catch you a new man. Check out this survey that says these traits make a woman “boring”.

A really hot woman who thinks she doesn’t need to have an engaging personality because of her looks.

Someone who only talks at others, and never asks any questions.

A girl who hides her intelligence or has no independent intellectual curiosity.

A social media addict who cares more about portraying her life online rather than actually living it.

A woman who has no independent interests or hobbies.

Women who only talk gossip.

