New Survey Claims These Traits Can Make You Boring To Date.

May 31, 2017 6:10 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: casual relationship, survey, Women

Ladies, if your trying to catch you a new man. Check out this survey that says these traits make a woman “boring”.

  • A really hot woman who thinks she doesn’t need to have an engaging personality because of her looks.
  • Someone who only talks at others, and never asks any questions.
  • A girl who hides her intelligence or has no independent intellectual curiosity.
  • A social media addict who cares more about portraying her life online rather than actually living it.
  • A woman who has no independent interests or hobbies.
  • Women who only talk gossip.

You can check out the full survey here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live