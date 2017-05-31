Watch The New Video Of Pulse Nightclub Massacre That Killed 49 People

May 31, 2017 3:34 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Orlando, Pulse Nightclub

The Orlando police has released 11 hours of new body camera footage that shows officers responding to the scene at Pulse Nightclub that killed 49 people. Although officers were already on the scene when shots erupted, the suspect had already killed more than 20 people.

In the video, you can see officers entering the nightclub through the window that had already been shot through.

As the video continues, Officers look for the shooter, and constantly tell him to put his hands up or else he would die. Behind all of the chaos of officers you can hear the last breath of dying victims, as well as cries for help from those around.

The officer who responded to this also says that he still thinks about phones lying in pools of blood.

For more click HERE 

 

 

 

 

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live