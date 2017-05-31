Watch The New Video Of Pulse Nightclub Massacre That Killed 49 People

The Orlando police has released 11 hours of new body camera footage that shows officers responding to the scene at Pulse Nightclub that killed 49 people. Although officers were already on the scene when shots erupted, the suspect had already killed more than 20 people.

In the video, you can see officers entering the nightclub through the window that had already been shot through.

Orlando PD releases body cam video inside Pulse nightclub during rampage. More tonight on @ABCWorldNews @Nightline: https://t.co/y1962YXvD6 pic.twitter.com/GY74ttTzX9 — ABC News (@ABC) May 31, 2017

As the video continues, Officers look for the shooter, and constantly tell him to put his hands up or else he would die. Behind all of the chaos of officers you can hear the last breath of dying victims, as well as cries for help from those around.

Officer who responded to Orlando nightclub shooting says he still thinks about phones “laying in pools of blood.” https://t.co/y1962Zf6uE pic.twitter.com/xHVxEC2XIp — ABC News (@ABC) May 31, 2017

The officer who responded to this also says that he still thinks about phones lying in pools of blood.

