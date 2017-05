Rihanna is gaining a little weight lately. Some fans are praising her new β€œthick” look while others are calling her a β€œBBW” — a big beautiful woman. Meanwhile, a writer for Barstool Sports made social media mad when he straight-up called RiRi “fat.”

I think she looks AMAZING and would totally let her get with me!

Rihanna so good hearted she thought if Bey is adding some weight I also need to add some 😘😍 pic.twitter.com/0SkA9RMb35 — Angelitah πŸšΆπŸΌβ€β™€οΈ (@AngellaNotAngel) May 25, 2017