Sacramento-Area Places Military Personnel And Their Families Get In FREE All Summer

May 31, 2017 2:03 PM By Nina
Are you active military or know somebody who is? Check out this list of places that active duty military personnel and their families can get into for free all summer long…

SacramentoPress.com says that 5 local area museums are participating as “Blue Star Museums” this summer and that active duty military personnel and their families can get into the following places for FREE from NOW until Labor Day (Sept. 4th, 2017):

California Automobile Museum
California Museum
Crocker Art Museum
Fairytale Town
Sacramento History Museum

How cool is that?! For more info on the Blue Star Museums and this article, CLICK HERE

Lead Image Credit: FLICKR USER CHRIS COWAN

