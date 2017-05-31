Serena Williams Baby’s Sex Revealed By Sister Venus Williams

Serena Williams has broken so many records as a famous Tennis Player. Her recent win, includes getting engaged, and now being pregnant by her fiance Alexis Ohanian. Her sister, and fellow Tennis player, might have just revealed the sex of her baby.

In an interview at the French Open on Wednesday, Venus was asked what the baby would call her. She replied, “She’s going to call me her favorite aunt”. Notice that she said she will call me her favorite aunt. It looks like Serena will be having a little girl. Venus adds that, “We all want the baby to be named after us.” Considering that their only siblings are girls, she once again confirms that Serena is having a girl.

