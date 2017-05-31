The Hottest Music Festivals To Take Over Summer 17

Summer is getting closer and closer! We’re sure you don’t want to be inside the house all day, so check out this list of upcoming summer music festivals that can give your summer the spice it needs!

1.The Governors Ball

From June 2nd-4th in New York you can see an amazing line-up with people like Chance The Rapper, YG, Lorde, Wu-Tang Clan, Schoolboy Q, and Kehlani just to name a few. For their whole line up click HERE

2. Firefly Music Festival

From June 15-18th in Delaware you can see over 140 bands across 9 stages. Some of their performers include The Weeknd, Chance The Rapper, Waka Flocka Flame, Kesha, T-Pain, and Taylor Bennett. Click HERE for the entire lineup

3. Panorama NYC Music Festival

Between July 28-30th in NYC you can see Solange, Frank Ocean, A Tribe Called Quest, and Tyler The Creator. Click HERE for their entire lineup

4. 2017 Essence Festival

From June 29th-July 2nd, you can see one of the biggest Hip Hop/ R&B festivals of our time. The Essence Festival will feature Diana Ross, Chance The Rapper, Master P, Chaka Khan, Remy Ma, Teyana Taylor, Mary J Blige, Doug E Fresh, and Jhene Aiko. The festival will also feature the first reunion concert of the famous girl group Xscape from the 90s. Click HERE for the entire lineup

5.Lollapalooza Music Festival

In August, from the 3rd-6th in Chicago more than 100 acts will perform. Those acts include Chance The Rapper, Big Sean, DJ Snake, 21 Savage, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Yachty, 6Lack, Rae Sremmurd, and Lil Uzi Vert. Click HERE for the entire line up.

6. Made In America Music Festival

Made In America is a well known festival that occurs September 2nd & 3rd. The lineup includes Jay Z, Solange, J. Cole, Migos, Rob $tone, Sampha, 21 Savage, Vic Mensa, and DMX. For the entire lineup click HERE