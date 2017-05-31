Wonder Women: Lebanon Seeks to Ban Flick.

Lebanon’s ministry of economy wants to ban the new Wonder Woman movie, because star Gal Gadot is an Israeli.

The country is officially at war with Israel, and has a law that boycotts Israeli products and forbids Lebanese citizens from having contact with Israeli citizens.

The group Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel-Lebanon launched the campaign to boycott the superhero flick, because Gal was a soldier in the Israeli army…which is bad ass by itself and has expressed support for Israel’s military policies against the Gaza Strip.

But the ban has not yet been enforced, and the movie is still set to open in at least one Lebanese cinema chain.

Wonder Woman opens June 2nd in the U.S. Just to mention, Lebanon didn’t ban other Gal Gadot movies, like Batman v. Superman and Fast and the Furious films.