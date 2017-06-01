A new study has found that everyone keeps an average of 13 secrets.

Psychologists did a ton of research and organized over 13,000 secrets into 38 categories like drug and alcohol use, hidden relationships and crimes.

Out of all these secrets and all these categories, somehow, the scientists figured out that the average for each of us is 13 secrets that we carry around.

The study found that at least five of the secrets people keep are ones they had never told to anybody.

Also, the most common secrets are about money, theft, a hidden relationship and being unhappy at work.

Check out more on the study here.