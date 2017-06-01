Everyone Keeps An Average Of 13 Secrets.

June 1, 2017 6:10 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: secrets

A new study has found that everyone keeps an average of 13 secrets.

Psychologists did a ton of research and organized over 13,000 secrets into 38 categories like drug and alcohol use, hidden relationships and crimes.

Out of all these secrets and all these categories, somehow, the scientists figured out that the average for each of us is 13 secrets that we carry around.

The study found that at least five of the secrets people keep are ones they had never told to anybody.

Also, the most common secrets are about money, theft, a hidden relationship and being unhappy at work.

Check out more on the study here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live